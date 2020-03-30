Mar 30, 2020 / 03:30AM GMT
Jenny Yin Shan - China Oil and Gas Ltd. - CFO
Good morning and thank you for joining China Oil and Gas Group's 2019 results investor conference call. I believe all of you have our presentation on hand and please flip to pages 3 and 4.
Page 3 summarizes the major highlights of the Group in 2019. Total revenue increased by 9% to HKD10.261 billion. The major reason for the increase of total revenue was due to the 10% increase of sales and transmission of natural gas to 5.1 billion cubic meters. Profit for the year increased 15% to HKD779 million. Profit attributable to the owners of the Company increased 17% to HKD331 million. Basic earnings per share increased 17% to HKD6.642 cents.
On page 5 the recurring profit attributable to the owners of the Company increased by 48% after taking off all the other gains, provision for impairment of PPE and financial costs incurred for the early redemption of a senior note.
On page 6 and 7, the Group's principal activities are divided into three segments. First, sales and distribution of natural gas and other related products. With the
