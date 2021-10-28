Nine Months 2021 Clariant AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Clariant Third Quarter 9 Months Figures 2021 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Andreas Schwarzwaelder, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Andreas Schwarzwaelder - Clariant AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Sandra. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Andreas Schwarzwaelder speaking. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to Clariant's Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and live webcast. Joining me today are Conrad Keijzer, CEO; and Stephan Lynen, CFO of Clariant. Conrad will start the review, followed by Stephan, who will guide you through the detailed results and provide a short-term outlook for the group. Conrad will then conclude with the comments on the Clariant's full year 2021 outlook. As mentioned, there will be a Q&A session following our presentation.