Q1 2022 Clariant AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 15, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Andreas Schwarzwaelder, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Andreas Schwarzwaelder - Clariant AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Alice, and ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Andreas speaking, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to Clariant's First Quarter 2022 Figures Conference Call and Live Webcast.



Please note that all information provided today reference to the reported Q1 2022 figures and the restated Q1 2021. Joining me today are Conrad Keijzer, our CEO; and Stephan Lynen, CFO of Clariant. Conrad will start the review followed by Stephan, who will guide you through the detailed results and providing a short-term outlook for the group. Conrad will then conclude with the comments on