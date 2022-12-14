Coretec Group Inc To Host Shareholder Call Transcript

Dec 14, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Matthew Kappers - Cortec Group, Inc. - CEO



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Coretec Group's investor presentation. I'm Matt Kappers, Chief Financial -- Chief Executive Officer of the Coretec Group. And with me are Matt Hoffman, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Michelle Tokarz, our Vice President of Partnerships and Innovations is also with us. Unlike our previous call, we decided to have a webcast where we can show graphics that will help you better understand Endurion and our technology. We have a lot of material to cover today. So let's get started.



First and foremost, Endurion is making great progress. Michelle will walk you through the Endurion technology as well as give you an update on its status. Having partners