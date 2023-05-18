Coretec Group Inc To Host Shareholder Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Matthew Kappers - Coretec Group - CEO



Great.



Thank you, Norma. Good morning, and welcome to the Coretec Group's Investor Presentation.



I'm Matt Kappers, the Chief Executive Officer of the Coretec Group. And with me are Dr. Ramez Elgammal, our Chief Technology Officer, and Dr. Michelle Tokarz, our Vice President of Partnerships and Innovation.



I'd like to take a minute to introduce Ramez. He is a key player on our team. Ramez has over 12 years of experience in the energy storage arena, which is a long time in today's rapidly changing battery world. He has worked with a number of different types of batteries and battery components, including electrolytes, cathodes, and, of course, anodes.

