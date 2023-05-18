May 18, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Coretec Group's Shareholders Conference call.
At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Matt Kappers, Chief Executive Officer of the Coretec Group.
Please go ahead, sir.
Matthew Kappers - Coretec Group - CEO
Great.
Thank you, Norma. Good morning, and welcome to the Coretec Group's Investor Presentation.
I'm Matt Kappers, the Chief Executive Officer of the Coretec Group. And with me are Dr. Ramez Elgammal, our Chief Technology Officer, and Dr. Michelle Tokarz, our Vice President of Partnerships and Innovation.
I'd like to take a minute to introduce Ramez. He is a key player on our team. Ramez has over 12 years of experience in the energy storage arena, which is a long time in today's rapidly changing battery world. He has worked with a number of different types of batteries and battery components, including electrolytes, cathodes, and, of course, anodes.
Coretec Group Inc To Host Shareholder Call Transcript
May 18, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...