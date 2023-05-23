Full Year 2022 Cranswick PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

May 23, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT



* Adam Hartley Couch

Cranswick plc - CEO & Executive Director

* James Brisby

Cranswick plc - Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Director

* Mark Bottomley

Cranswick plc - CFO & Executive Director



* Charles Hall

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Head of Research

* Clive W. Black

Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Head of Research

* Damian Paul McNeela

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Gary Martin

Davy, Research Division - Food Analyst

* Jason Molins

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division - Food and Beverages Analyst



Adam Hartley Couch - Cranswick plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our full year results for 2023 presentation. We