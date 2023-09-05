Full Year 2023 Craneware PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Keith Neilson - Craneware PLC - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for joining us and taking time out of your busy day. This is 25th year since the company was founded, and I'm very pleased to say that we have continued on in our mission to help hospitals and health care systems right across the whole of the US, improve and sustain their both operational and financial performance. I drive that its operational and financial performance because I hope no one is on the call that doesn't know as is expecting us to be writing clinical software, we don't. We are very much focused on the administrative and the backend of the hospital and helping them and supporting them and all the decisions that they make to allow the hospital to run very smoothly.



Why do we concentrate in there, you may ask. Well, across our customer base, they spend roughly $0.5 trillion dollars on those operational costs in the backend of the hospital. And we believe that by very small improvements in the efficiency and the effectiveness of how we spend that money, can return many millions and billions even of