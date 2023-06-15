Jun 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Executive Director



Okay. So thank you, everybody, for joining us here. It's my pleasure today to be joined by Dr. Bettina Orlopp, Chief Financial Officer and Chairwoman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank. Bettina's held the CFO role now for the past 3 busy years. Thank you very much for joining us again at this year's conference.



Bettina Orlopp - Commerzbank AG - CFO, Head of Tax, IR, Treasury & Deputy Chairwoman of the Board of MD



Thank you very much.



Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Executive Director



The format is very similar to other sessions. We have 35 minutes. Bettina and I will run through some questions to begin with, and then we'll jump into audience Q&A. Please just stoop your hand in the air, we'll try and see you through these lights. And there are some roving microphones so we can hear your questions clearly.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman