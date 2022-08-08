Aug 08, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for standing by. I would like to welcome you all to the Capstone Copper Q2 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to remind everybody that today's call is being recorded.
And I would now like to turn it over to Mr. Jerrold Annett, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Sir.
Jerrold I. Annett - Capstone Copper Corp. - SVP of Strategy & Capital Markets
Good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to Capstone Copper's Q2 '22 Conference Call. Please note that the news release and regulatory filings announcing Capstone Copper's 2022 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results are available on our website and on SEDAR. If you are logged into the webcast, we will advance the slides of today's presentation, which is also available in the investors section of our website. I'm joined today by our CEO, John MacKenzie, our President and COO, Cashel Meagher, our Chief Financial Officer, Raman Randhawa and our Senior Vice President, Risk, ESG and General Counsel, Wendy
Q2 2022 Capstone Copper Corp Earnings Call Transcript
