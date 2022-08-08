Q2 2022 Capstone Copper Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Jerrold I. Annett - Capstone Copper Corp. - SVP of Strategy & Capital Markets



Good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to Capstone Copper's Q2 '22 Conference Call. Please note that the news release and regulatory filings announcing Capstone Copper's 2022 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results are available on our website and on SEDAR. If you are logged into the webcast, we will advance the slides of today's presentation, which is also available in the investors section of our website. I'm joined today by our CEO, John MacKenzie, our President and COO, Cashel Meagher, our Chief Financial Officer, Raman Randhawa and our Senior Vice President, Risk, ESG and General Counsel, Wendy