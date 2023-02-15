Q4 2022 Capstone Copper Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Jerrold I. Annett - Capstone Copper Corp. - SVP of Strategy & Capital Markets



Good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to Capstone Copper's Q4 and year-end 2022 Conference Call. Please note that the news release and regulatory filings announcing Capstone Copper's 2022 fourth quarter financial and operational results are available on our website and on SEDAR. Please note that the results are preliminary and subject to change based on final audited results. If you're logged into the webcast, we will advance the slides of today's presentation, which is also available in the Investors section of our website. I'm joined today by our CEO, John MacKenzie, our President and COO, Cashel Meagher; our Chief Financial Officer, Raman Randhawa, and our SVP Risk, ESG and General Counsel, Wendy King.