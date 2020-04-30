Apr 30, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Corbion Interim Management Statement Q1 2020 Conference Call hosted by CSM corporates. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jeroen van Harten, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Jeroen Van Harten - Corbion N.V. - Director of IR
Yes. Thank you, Holly. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Corbion Q1 conference call. Today, with us, all in a different location, Olivier Rigaud, our CEO; and the CFO, Eddy Van Rhede van Der Kloot; and myself, Jeroen van Harten, Head of IR. As usual, in Q1 and Q3 releases, Olivier will briefly take you through the results. After which, we will open the lines for Q&A.
Olivier, please go ahead.
Olivier Rigaud - Corbion N.V. - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Thank you, Jeroen. Good morning, everybody. So I don't have to tell you that these are really unprecedented and extraordinary times for all of us. And for Corbion, it's no different. If you remember, just after we
Q1 2020 Corbion NV Interim Management Statement Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...