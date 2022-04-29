Q1 2022 Corbion NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Corbion Q1 2022 call on the 29th of April 2022. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call will be recorded.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to Jeroen van Harten, Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead, sir.



Jeroen van Harten - Corbion N.V. - Director of IR



Thank you, Emma. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Corbion. With us today are our CEO, Olivier Rigaud; and our CFO, Eddy Van Rhede. My name is Jeroen van Harten, Investor Relations. Just as a reminder, you can find a presentation on our website at www.corbion.com-investorrelations, where you can find backup slides. As usual, at the first quarter, Olivier will give a brief introduction, after which we'll open the lines for Q&A.



And with that, I'd like to hand over to Olivier.



Olivier Rigaud - Corbion N.V. - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Jeroen, and good