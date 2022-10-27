Q3 2022 Corbion NV Interim Management Statement Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Corbin Q3 Results 2022. The first speaker to hand over is to Jeroen van Harten. I would now like to hand the conference over to Jeroen van Harten, Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead, sir.



Jeroen van Harten - Corbion N.V. - Director of IR



Yes. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Corbion Q3 2022 call. With us today are Olivier Rigaud, our CEO; Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot, our CFO; and my name is Jeroen van Harten, Head of IR.



As usual, for our third quarter call, Olivier will start with a short introduction on the numbers, after which we'll move pretty quickly into Q&A.



One other point. On December 1, we will have our Capital Markets Day. You will hopefully receive a registration link shortly for that. So we really hope to welcome you all for that event. So again, December 1 in Amsterdam.



And with that, I'd like to hand over with -- to Olivier. Olivier?



Olivier Rigaud - Corbion N.V. - Chairman of the Management Board &