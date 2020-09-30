Sep 30, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Ziyi Chen - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good morning and evening to our global investors. Thank you for joining CStone call today regarding the newly announced collaboration with Pfizer. This is a Ziyi Chen, China health care analyst at Goldman Sachs.



Before we kick off the session, I would like to highlight that this call is strictly for clients of Goldman Sachs only, and this conversation is not intended for the media and is off for the record. Participants will be removed from the call if they cannot be properly identified. And this call is not for the purpose of sharing or receiving non-public information.



So today, we are honored to have CStone's management team online to share their thoughts on the collaboration with Pfizer, the new transaction, and also answer investors' questions.



Joining the call includes Dr. Frank Jiang, Chairman and CEO; Ms. Shirley Zhao, Greater China General Manager, Head of Commercial Operations; Dr. Jianxin Yang, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Bin Yuan, Chief Strategy and Business Officer; and Mr. (inaudible), Chief