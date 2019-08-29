Half Year 2019 COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited 2019 first-half results announcement conference call. Mr. Zhang Wei, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company; and Mr. Ricky Ng, General Manager of Investor Relations Department; and Ms. [Margaret Su], Executive Deputy General Manager of Finance Department.



Ricky Ng - COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited - GM of IR



Welcome to COSCO SHIPPING Ports' first-half 2019 results presentation. Our presentations will mainly focus on three sections: first, financial highlights; second, operational review; third, strategies.



Now let's move to the first half financial highlights, slide number 4. Our financial fundamentals are sound amid external challenges, considering nowadays negative impacts, including Sino-US trade tensions and global economic slowdown, our revenue growth recorded 4.5% year-on-year increase in first-half 2019.



The gross profit slightly dropped by 2.6% year-on