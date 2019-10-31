Half Year 2020 CSR Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Presentation

Oct 31, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andree Taylor

CSR Limited - General Manager of IR & Corporate Communications

* David Fallu

CSR Limited - CFO

* Julie Ann Coates

CSR Limited - CEO MD & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Andrew Geoffrey Scott

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

* Daniel Kang

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP & Head of Chemicals and Packaging Equity Research

* Keith Chau

MST Marquee - Building Materials & Packaging Analyst

* Peter Wilson

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Associate

* Peter Steyn

Macquarie Research - Analyst

* Sophie Spartalis

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP and Senior Resources Analyst



=====================

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome. (Operator Instructions)