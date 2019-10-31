Oct 31, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Oct 31, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andree Taylor
CSR Limited - General Manager of IR & Corporate Communications
* David Fallu
CSR Limited - CFO
* Julie Ann Coates
CSR Limited - CEO MD & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Geoffrey Scott
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director
* Daniel Kang
Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP & Head of Chemicals and Packaging Equity Research
* Keith Chau
MST Marquee - Building Materials & Packaging Analyst
* Peter Wilson
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Associate
* Peter Steyn
Macquarie Research - Analyst
* Sophie Spartalis
BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP and Senior Resources Analyst
=====================
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome. (Operator Instructions)
Half Year 2020 CSR Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 31, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...