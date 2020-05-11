Full Year 2020 CSR Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Andree Taylor - CSR Limited - General Manager of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for that. I'd like to welcome you to our call today for the results presentation for the year ended 31 March 2020.



Let me begin by making a few introductions about the team joining us this morning, CSR's Managing Director, Julie Coates, will open the presentation; then our Chief Financial Officer, David Fallu, will go through the detailed financial performance. Julie will take us through the rest of the presentation to leave plenty of time for questions. Also joining us is Sara Lom, CSR's Group Financial Controller to assist with questions following the presentation.



Julie Ann Coates - CSR Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director