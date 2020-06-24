CSR Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 24, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

John C. Gillam - CSR Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, everyone. Just coming up to 10 a.m. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Annual General Meeting of CSR Limited. It's John Gillam here, the Chairman of CSR. And our company secretary has informed me that we have a quorum present at CSR's North Ryde office where we're all gathered this morning, and I'm delighted to officially declare open our Annual General Meeting for 2020.



In doing so, I'd like to acknowledge the Wattamattagal people of the Darug nation as the traditional custodians of the land where we are, and recognizing that given the unique format for today that many of us participating are on different lands and different traditional custodians across Australia, and I'd like to pay my respects to all elders, past and present.



I'm pleased to be trialing a new format this year. Whilst it's brought about by the unfortunate and difficult circumstances and restrictions placed on us as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, I think it represents a great opportunity for shareholders to be able to