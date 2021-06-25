CSR Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 25, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

John C. Gillam - CSR Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of CSR Limited. I'm John Gillam, Chair of CSR. I understand that we have a quorum present, and I'm delighted to officially declare open our Annual General Meeting for 2021.



And obviously, in trying circumstances, given the continuing community challenges regarding COVID. Following the events of this week, we've had to make some last-minute adjustments to how we run the AGM today. I'm speaking to you from the Melbourne CBD, along with my colleague, Nigel Garrard. The rest of our Board are each dialing in from a different location. We have a small contingent at our head office in North Ryde, Sydney, all wearing masks as required and suitably spaced out.



I know that to be the case because we've been having a Board meeting prior to this. And the video shot footage from North Ryde shows them almost in separate postcodes. I recognize that many of us are on different lands of different traditional custodians and I acknowledge the traditional owners and I pay on respect