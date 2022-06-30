CSR Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 30, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

John C. Gillam - CSR Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, everyone. I'd like to begin today by acknowledging the Cammeraygal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today. I pay our respects to their Elders past and present. And given the platforms that we're operating on, I also recognize that many of us are on different lands with different traditional custodians, and I'd like to acknowledge those traditional custodians and their -- and pay respects to their Elders past and present.



Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of CSR Limited. I'm John Gillam, the Chair of CSR, and it is wonderful to be holding an AGM back in person, and thank you to all shareholders who have attended. It's terrific to all be here. It's very clear that we have a quorum present, but that has been confirmed to me. And I'm delighted to now officially declare open our Annual General Meeting for 2022.



This AGM is being held in a hybrid format. I'm conducting the meeting from the Northside Conference Centre in Crows Nest, Sydney, and shareholders