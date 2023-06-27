CSR Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

John C. Gillam - CSR Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. I'd like to begin today by acknowledging (inaudible) medical clan of the [Darra organization]. They are the tradition custodians of the land on which we are meeting, and I pay our respects to their elders past and present. A hybrid format for this meeting [recognize] means that there are many people participate in the meeting on different lands of different First Nation people's, and I acknowledge all of those traditional custodians and pay my respects on behalf of us all to them in each of their elders.



Welcome to our 2023 Annual General Meeting. I'm John Gillam, the Chairman of CSR Limited. I understand we have a quorum present, and it's lovely to have you all here with us, and I'm delighted to officially declare open our Annual General Meeting.



The AGM is again being held in a hybrid format. I'm conducting the meeting from CSR Sydney head office in North Ryde. Shareholders are attending here in person and also participating online. For those attending in person, in the event of an emergency,