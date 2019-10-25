Oct 25, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Hector, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the FibraHotel's 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. FibraHotel issued its quarterly report on Thursday. If you did not receive a copy via email, you can find it on the company's website at www.fibrahotel.com or e-mail [email protected].



Before we begin the call today, I would like to remind you that forward-looking statements made during today's conference call do not account for future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. All figures included herein were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and are stated in nominal Mexican pesos, unless otherwise noted.



Joining us from FibraHotel are Mr. SimÃ³n Galante, CEO; Mr. Eduardo LÃ³pez, General Manager; Mr. Edouard Boudrant, CFO; and Mr. Guillermo Bravo, CIO.



With that, I will