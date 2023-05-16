Deutsche Boerse AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 16, 2023 / NTS GMT

Martin Jetter - Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG-Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board



Shareholders, shareholder representatives, ladies and gentlemen, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I call this year's Annual General Meeting of Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG to order. Pursuant to the company's articles of incorporation, I shall be presiding over this meeting. I would like to welcome you very warmly on behalf of both the Supervisory Board and Executive Board.



After the last 3 Annual General Meetings in virtual format, we have again decided to hold today's meeting virtually. We are pursuing this general path of digitalization quite consciously. It has proved its worth in our communication regarding the performance of Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG with shareholders worldwide, shareholder representatives and members of the media. I am convinced that this way of conducting our Annual General Meeting will further enhance shareholder democracy, allowing both our national and international shareholders to actively participate without having to travel to the venue. In addition, we contribute towards