Apr 30, 2021 / 02:30AM GMT
Karen Ngui - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - MD & Head of Group Strategic Marketing and Communications
Good morning, and a very warm welcome to DBS' First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Briefing. This morning, we announced that our first quarter 2021 net profit doubled from the previous quarter and rose 72% from a year ago to $2.01 billion. This marks the first time that quarterly earnings have crossed the $2 billion mark.
So some housekeeping before we begin. There will be 2 sets of slides accompanying the briefing today. Both the CFO and CEO presentation can be assessed from the DBS Investor Relations page. To take us through the numbers, we have with us our CEO, Piyush Gupta; and our CFO, Chng Sok Hui. I'll hand the time now to Sok Hui.
Sok Hui Lim - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CFO
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We start with Slide 2. We delivered a record performance as quarterly net profit crossed $2 billion for the first time in our history, doubling from the quarter before and increasing 72% from a year ago. Business momentum was strong and broad
Q1 2021 DBS Group Holdings Ltd Media Briefing Transcript
Apr 30, 2021 / 02:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...