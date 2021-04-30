Q1 2021 DBS Group Holdings Ltd Media Briefing Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 02:30AM GMT

Karen Ngui - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - MD & Head of Group Strategic Marketing and Communications



Good morning, and a very warm welcome to DBS' First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Briefing. This morning, we announced that our first quarter 2021 net profit doubled from the previous quarter and rose 72% from a year ago to $2.01 billion. This marks the first time that quarterly earnings have crossed the $2 billion mark.



So some housekeeping before we begin. There will be 2 sets of slides accompanying the briefing today. Both the CFO and CEO presentation can be assessed from the DBS Investor Relations page. To take us through the numbers, we have with us our CEO, Piyush Gupta; and our CFO, Chng Sok Hui. I'll hand the time now to Sok Hui.



Sok Hui Lim - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We start with Slide 2. We delivered a record performance as quarterly net profit crossed $2 billion for the first time in our history, doubling from the quarter before and increasing 72% from a year ago. Business momentum was strong and broad