Nov 05, 2021 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Please begin.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our third quarter analyst briefing with our CEO, Piyush; and CFO, Sok Hui. As we have just had the presentation, we can go straight to Q&A. Operator, can you just give the instructions and pass us the questions?



Questions and Answers:

(Operator Instructions) First, we have Rob Kong from Citi Research.- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Regional Financial InstitutionsThis is Robert from Citi. Can you hear me?Yes, Robert. Go ahead.- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Regional Financial InstitutionsThank you, and thanks for all the details on the previous call. Just, I'll run with 2 questions, if that's okay. You mentioned, Piyush, on the NIM sensitivity 1 basis