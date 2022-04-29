Q1 2022 DBS Group Holdings Ltd Analyst Briefing Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 04:15AM GMT

Operator



You want to go ahead, Hong Nam?



Nam Yeoh Hong - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - Executive Director of IR



Yes, sure. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our analyst briefing with our CEO, Piyush; and our CFO, Sok Hui. As we've just had the slide presentations, we can go straight to Q&A. So operator, can we please have the first question?



Questions and Answers:

(Operator Instructions) Our first question is from Aakash, UBS.- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Research AnalystApologies, I think some of this might have been discussed in the media briefing, but we were on a peer bank's call, so we couldn't get a lot of that. The first question I have is just on the outlook for credit costs for this year and next year? I mean, given a lot more uncertainty that we have today on the growth side and geopolitical risks and everything, can you -- do you think you still can go to a 0 sort of level this year -- close to 0 level