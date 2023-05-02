Q1 2023 DBS Group Holdings Ltd Analyst Briefing Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



(technical difficulty)



My next question was just on the -- well, the digital banking outreach and the potential impact that there may be, I think on the call earlier, previously disclosed that it was the same issue. So it was the forward drop the authentication server, do you think this sort of leads to any additional penalties on the CET1 beyond the 40 basis points? Or do we just see this sort of extended?



And what's the sort of interplay here with how you view dividends? I mean given profitability is so strong, do you think that there's any sort of impact from that or anything you can share with us at this stage?



Piyush Gupta - DBS Group Holdings Ltd - CEO & Executive Director



Very hard. And obviously, not in our hands, the regulator has been to take a view after they get the full report and form an assessment. So frankly, I don't have any comments on that.



But in terms of our dividend capacity and ability to pay, we have a huge amount of surplus capital even today. And come next year, wherever MAS kicks off