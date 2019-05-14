Full Year 2019 DCC PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Donal Murphy - DCC plc - CEO & Executive Director



Just before I start, I think most people know me at this stage, Donal Murphy, Chief Executive of DCC. Just to introduce my colleagues, the closest to me, Fergal OâDwyer, Chief Financial Officer; Eddie O'Brien, Managing Director of our Retail & Oil Division; Henry Cubbon, Managing Director of our LPG Division; Conor Costigan, Managing Director of our Healthcare Division; and Tim Griffin, Managing Director of our Technology Division. So later on, the guys will answer all the hard questions as we get into Q&A.



So just the agenda for today, take you through a little bit of the highlights of the results, a little bit more in the business review, talking through the 4 divisions. Fergal will take you through a little bit of detail on the financial summary and take us through a little bit on IFRS 16 and the implications of that on the business.



I'll talk you through some of the development activity because it has been another active period from a development perspective with GBP 370 million of capital committed to acquisitions during