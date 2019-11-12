Half Year 2020 DCC PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the DCC interim results presentation for the 6 months ended 30th of September 2019. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, the 12th of November 2019, and the conference will start shortly.



Donal Murphy - DCC plc - CEO & Executive Director



All right. Good morning, and welcome to DCC's interim results presentation for the 6 months ending the 30th of September 2019. It's great to see you all here today. We're in a bigger room than we normally are in the Stock Exchange. And for those on the phone, it has the most incredible AV system. So I think it's because we're getting bigger in the Pro AV market, thus we have to get more sophisticated AV.



But anyway, welcome. I'm Donal Murphy. I think everyone certainly in the room knows me, at this stage, Chief Executive of DCC. I'm joined by my colleagues from the far side of the room, Tim Griffin, Managing Director of DCC Technology; Conor Costigan, Managing Director of DCC Healthcare, who's going to talk and tell us all about all the exciting