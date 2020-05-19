Full Year 2020 DCC PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the DCC preliminary results call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference call is being recorded today.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Donal Murphy, CEO of DCC, to start today's conference call. Please go ahead, sir.
Donal Murphy - DCC plc - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, and thank you for the introduction. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to DCC's results presentation for the year ended 31 March 2020.
We're all living in unprecedented and very challenging times at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And one manifestation of that is that we can't be together in the London Stock Exchange this morning to present our results. So we are doing our first virtual DCC results presentation today.
So I'm delighted to be joined by Fergal O'Dwyer, our Chief Financial Officer, and you've got myself, Donal Murphy. We'll run through our results presentation over the next 25 minutes or so
