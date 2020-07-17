DCC PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 17, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

John J. Moloney - DCC plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is John Moloney here, your Chairman, and welcome to DCC's 44th AGM. I don't think I need to remind anybody that this year's meeting is being held in quite extraordinary circumstances.



The AGM has always been the key means of connecting with our shareholders, and we regret that we don't have the opportunity to do this in person in the current year due to the COVID-19 restrictions. We do hope, however, that many of you have taken the opportunity to dial in and listen to the proceedings today.



I'm joined here this morning at DCC House by Donal Murphy, Chief Executive; Fergal O'Dwyer, Chief Financial Officer; and Gerard Whyte,