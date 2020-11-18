Nov 18, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Donal Murphy - DCC plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hello, and welcome to our discussion today on DCC's role in enabling energy transition. We are looking forward to talking to you over the next 90 minutes or so. DCC is very well positioned to enable energy transition and support our customers on their energy transition journey. As we will discuss today, this is something we are actively doing every day.



It has been a little over 2 years since our last Capital Markets Day, and we wanted to dedicate some time, beyond results announcements, to talk with you about the resilience of our group strategy and the range of opportunities ahead of us across all of our sectors.



As I mentioned on our results call last week, we had hoped to have this conversation with you all alongside our year-end results in May. However, we deferred it due to the dynamic COVID situation at the time. And while I would prefer to be with you all in person at the London Stock Exchange or at 1 of our excellent sites for this discussion, we are absolutely committed to operating safely, so have decided on a virtual