Full Year 2021 DCC PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the DCC interim results call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise that the conference is recorded today. And I would now like to hand the conference to your speaker, Donal Murphy, CEO of DCC to start today's conference call. Please go ahead, sir.



Donal Murphy - DCC plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Well, good morning, and welcome to DCC's results presentation for the year ended 31 March 2021. I'm Donal Murphy, Chief Executive of DCC; and I'm joined here by Kevin Lucey, Chief Financial Officer. It's great to be with you all this morning.



Just our disclaimer, so thankfully, I don't have to read it, and we'll move on and look at the agenda for today. I'm going to cover off the highlights of the year, and what a year it has been. Kevin will take you through the business and financial review. I'll give you an update on what has been another strong year of development activity for the group. I'll update you on the excellent progress we have been making in leading in energy