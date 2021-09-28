DCC PLC Healthcare Event Transcript

Sep 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you so much for joining myself and Conor here this afternoon. We welcome you on lots of different platforms, LinkedIn and a variety of different Zooms and stuff. So we really appreciate you coming to listen to us. My name is Eavan Gannon. I'm from Powerscourt, and I'm joined this afternoon by the man of the hour, Conor Costigan.



Conor Costigan - DCC plc - MD of DCC Healthcare



Hi, Eavan. Delighted to be here.



Excellent. Looking forward to this. This is meant to be obviously a chat between myself and Conor, but we will welcome all opportunities from the floor.



And without further ado, I would like to