Half Year 2022 DCC PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the DCC Half Year Results Call. (Operator Instructions)



I must advise you that this conference call is being recorded today.



And now without any further ado, let me lead the conference over to your speaker today, Donal Murphy, Chief Executive of DCC, to start the conference call. Please go ahead, sir.



Donal Murphy - DCC plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning and welcome to DCC's interim results presentation for the 6 months ended 30th of September 2021. I'm Donal Murphy, Chief Executive of DCC, and I'm joined here today by Kevin Lucey, Chief Chill Officer.



Just firstly, let me apologize sincerely for the delay in the start to the conference call today. We were having some technical difficulties with our provider. I hope it hasn't put you out too much. But we'll endeavor to give you a lot of positive news today as we go through the update on the first half.



Thankfully, I don't have to read the disclaimer. It's there for your information. I'll cover off