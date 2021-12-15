Dec 15, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Donal Murphy - DCC plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome. I'm Donal Murphy, Chief Executive of DCC, and I'm joined on the call this morning by a number of my colleagues. Here with me in DCC house is Kevin Lucey, our CFO; from the U.K., Tim Griffin, Managing Director of our Technology division; and from a very early morning in Philadelphia, Clive Fitzharris, Managing Director of our International Technology businesses.



Thank you for joining us this morning on this very exciting day for DCC, as we announce the significant expansion of DCC Technology in North America through the acquisition of Almo Corporation. This is DCC's largest acquisition to date. We also want to take the opportunity this morning to update you on our group strategy and our capital allocation framework, which we believe will create significant shareholder value over the short, medium and long term. Thankfully, I don't have to read the disclaimer.



I'll give you an update on the group strategy and our value creation model. I'll take you through our growth to date in North America to demonstrate our