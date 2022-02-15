Feb 15, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 15, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Clive Fitzharris
* Hollie Daly
* Martin Szpiro
DCC Technology Limited - President & CEO of Exertis North America
* Tim Griffin
DCC plc - MD of DCC Technology
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Allan Smylie
Davy, Research Division - Transport, Distribution and Logistics Analyst
* Annelies Judith Godelieve Vermeulen
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Gerry Hennigan
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division - Business Support and Information Technology Services Analyst
* Oscar Val Mas
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
* Rajesh Kumar
HSBC, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Hollie Daly -
Welcome, everyone. It's an exciting time for DCC Technology. Before Christmas, we announced our largest acquisition to date, not just for
DCC PLC DCC Technology Presentation Transcript
Feb 15, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...