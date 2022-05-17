May 17, 2022 / NTS GMT

Donal Murphy - DCC plc - CEO & Executive Director



I'm delighted to report an early year of very strong growth and development for DCC, despite the challenging macro environment. Group adjusted operating profit increased by 11.1% to GBP 589.2 million, with profit growth in all 4 of our divisions. I was particularly pleased with the excellent organic profit growth during the year of 6.1%.



The strength of our performance yet again demonstrates the resilience in DCC's business model, the essential nature of the products and services that we provide to our customers and the phenomenal capability, agility and commitment of our 15,400 colleagues who work across the 21 countries that DCC operates in. As always, a big thank you to all our colleagues for delivering such a strong performance in a challenging environment.



It was a very good period