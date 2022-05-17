Full Year 2022 DCC PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Donal Murphy - DCC plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Jordan. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to DCC's results presentation for the year ended 31 March 2022. I'm Donal Murphy, Chief Executive of DCC. And I'm joined here today by Kevin Lucey, our Chief Financial Officer.



Thankfully, I don't have to read the disclaimer. It's there for your benefit. I'm going to cover off the highlights of the year and what a year it has been. Kevin will take you through the business and financial review. I'll give you an update on what has been another strong year of development activity for the group. I'll then give you an overview of our energy event, which is scheduled for later today. And I hope all of you can join us later today