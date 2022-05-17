DCC PLC Energy Strategy Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Donal Murphy - DCC plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, and welcome back to everyone that joined our results call this morning. I'm Donal Murphy, Chief Executive of DCC, and I'm delighted that you can join us today for our Energy event. I'm joined this afternoon by Kevin Lucey, our CFO, and by Eddie O'Brien, Interim CEO of DCC Energy, but more about that later. Today, we will outline a new strategy for our energy business and demonstrate to you the growth opportunity ahead of us by leading our customers through their energy transition to Net Zero.



DCC is focused on energy transition from the point of view of the customer. As a multi-energy distributor, our role is to understand our customers' transition pathways and support their transition to cleaner energy products and services, by leveraging our long-term deeply embedded relationships with our customers to target our cleaner energy offerings. The evolution of the energy mix plays to DCC's strengths as an agile, experienced multi-energy business with leadership positions in the markets we operate in, backed by our scale and