Sep 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to today's DCC plc Healthcare webcast for September 2022. My name is Bailey, and I will be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Donal Murphy. So please go ahead when you're ready.
Donal Murphy - DCC plc - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Bailey. Good morning, and welcome. I'm Donal Murphy, Chief Executive of DCC. And I'm joined on the call this morning by Kevin Lucey, our CFO; and by Conor Costigan, Managing Director of our Healthcare division.
Thank you for joining us this morning on this very exciting day for DCC as we announced the significant expansion of DCC Healthcare in the medical devices sector through the acquisition of Medi-Globe Group. This is DCC Healthcare's largest acquisition to date and creates a scale platform in the European medical devices sector.
Thankfully, I don't have to read the disclaimer this morning. So firstly, let me give you a quick reminder of our group strategy and our capital allocation priorities.
DCC PLC to Acquire Medi-Globe Technologies GmbH Call Transcript
Sep 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...