Full Year 2023 DCC PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Kevin Lucey - DCC plc - CFO & Executive Director



I think we're ready to start. Okay. So good morning, everybody, and welcome to our results presentation today for the year ended 31 March 2023. We're delighted to be here, the DCC team in front of everybody in-person for the first time in -- well, since 2019 was the last time we did an in-person results announcement.



So for the last 3 years, we've been doing virtual presentations. This is a lot more engaging. So thank you to everybody who's come along today to be in the room. And obviously, welcome also to everybody who is joining us online today. We have quite a few people online.



I guess a lot has changed over DCC in the last 3 years, but a lot remains the same. And so I think what you'll hear today is a lot about the continued resilience of DCC and how we've continued to manage to grow and progress over the last 3 years, and in particular, again, in the most recent financial year ended.



You all know this already, but Donal, unfortunately is not with us here this morning. And so we send Donal our best wishes, and we very