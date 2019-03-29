Mar 29, 2019 / 08:31AM GMT

Lucy Sun -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today at the Digital China Holdings Limited 2018 Annual Results Announcement Conference Call. May I introduce to you the Digital China Holdings' Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Guo Wei. The management team and the team leaders of all business sectors are on the line today.



For the call, the company will first introduce and explain its 2018 annual results in English. Then, Q&A session will be conducted in Mandarin and English.



First of all, let's welcome our Investment Director, Mr. Davin Wu.



Davin Wu -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Davin Wu, I'm in-charge of M&A, Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Today, I'm very pleased to present the financial results of 2018.



In the past few years, Digital China Holdings has been evolving from an IT technology company to a big data operations service company. And the year of 2018 is the year of remarkable results. I will skip the introduction of our company and go straight to our 2018