(technical difficulty)



Strong winter markets for tankers. Surprisingly steep decline in the dry cargo market. Those were the characteristics of the first quarter of 2019. NORDEN was well positioned towards a much improved tanker market and navigated through a challenging dry cargo market to come out overall profitable.



In total, NORDEN generated an adjusted result for the period of $7 million, corresponding to an EBIT of $6 million. The financial position of NORDEN remains solid. At the end of the quarter, NORDEN's available liquidity amounted to more than $260 million, here of nearly $190 million in cash and securities.



Turning to our business units. Our Dry Operator navigated the dry cargo market in which the weak rates seen in the fourth quarter of 2018 deteriorated