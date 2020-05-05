Q1 2020 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Jan Rindbo - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S-CEO



Welcome to the presentation of Norden's results for the first quarter of 2020. And thank you for dialing in. My name is Jan Rindbo, and I'm the CEO of Norden. CFO, Martin Badsted. And I will be presenting our results today.



I trust you have all found time to download the accompanying presentation available on our website. We will go through selected slides, and we'll refer to the specific slides as we go along.



Please go to Slide #2, please. The agenda for today will be as follows. I will start by outlining the highlights of the quarter. Martin will then give you an update on the results in the individual business units as well as a market outlook. And finally, I will conclude with the guidance for 2020 and a few final words before we will open up for the usual Q&A session.



Please turn to Slide #4. NORDEN had a strong start to the year with an adjusted result for the first quarter at $29 million, which is our -- which is our best first quarter result since 2015.



The result was driven