Aug 19, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 19, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jan Rindbo
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S - CEO
=====================
Jan Rindbo - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S-CEO
With the transition into a data-driven and trading focused company continuing. NORDEN delivers an adjusted result of $29 million for the second quarter of 2020. This means we realized a first half result of $58 million. NORDEN thereby delivers the strongest second quarter result since 2015 in a continued challenging environment. And furthermore, NORDEN raises guidance for the full year results.
Looking at business units, Asset Management delivered an adjusted result of $11 million for the quarter. Asset Management has profited significantly from shifting exposure from Dry Cargo to Tankers during the past 2 years, in line with our strategy of asset trading and Asset Management of our cyclical market exposure. With Dry Cargo asset values declining further in the second quarter, we now believe
Q2 2020 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Pre-Recorded Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 19, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...