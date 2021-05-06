Q1 2021 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NORDEN Interim Report First Quarter of 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jan Rindbo. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Jan Rindbo - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S-CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to the presentation of NORDEN's first quarter results for 2021. Thank you for dialing in or following the presentation online. My name is Jan Rindbo, and I'm the CEO of NORDEN. I will, together with our CFO, Martin Badsted, today be presenting our Q1 results. We hope you have all found time to download the Q1 presentation available on our website, which we will be going through on this call, and we will refer to the slide numbers for those of you dialing in.



Turning to Slide 2, you can see the agenda for today. I will start by presenting the main highlights for Q1 and extend upon each of the 3 business units. Martin