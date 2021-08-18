Q2 2021 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Jan Rindbo - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S-CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to the presentation of NORDEN's second quarter results for 2021. Thank you for dialing in or following the presentation online. My name is Jan Rindbo, and I am the CEO of NORDEN. Together with our CFO, Martin Badsted, we will today be presenting our Q2 results. You can follow the presented slides on screen or by downloading the presentation from our website. We will refer to the slide numbers for those of you dialing in.



Turning to Slide 2, we have today's agenda outlined. We will first present the main highlights of Q2, both on a group level and for each of the 3 business units. Following this, we will comment on