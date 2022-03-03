Q4 2021 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Jan Rindbo - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S-CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to the presentation of NORDEN's full year results for 2021. Thank you for dialing in or following the presentation online. My name is Jan Rindbo, and I'm the CEO of NORDEN. Together with our CFO, Martin Badsted, we will today be presenting our full year results. You can follow the presented slides on screen or by downloading the presentation from our website. We will refer to the slide numbers for those of you dialing in.



Turning to Slide 2. You can see today's agenda outlined. We will start with presenting the main results of 2021 on a group level. We will then go through results and highlights for each individual business unit. Following this, we will comment on the market outlook for Dry Cargo and Tankers. And finally, we will present our full year guidance and summarize the