Aug 10, 2023

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Jan Rindbo

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S - CEO



Jan Rindbo - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S-CEO



Welcome. For the second quarter of 2023, NORDEN generated $108 million in profit and a return on equity of 30%. For the first half of 2023, NORDEN has generated $258 million in profit.



During the quarter, we delivered profitable margins across both market segments in our asset-light freight business. In addition, we benefited from high cover earnings and vessel sales gains in our asset trading business. NORDEN remains well positioned to navigate the volatile market segments that we operate in, where we can adapt our short-term and long-term exposure while benefiting from large optionality. And this agility is important for NORDEN particularly in the dry cargo market, where lower congestion levels have led to an increased supply of vessels, which has kept rates low. However, the dry cargo market